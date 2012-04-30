Best Reptile Stores In Tampa and Pinellas

Owning a reptile comes with a different set of responsibilities, separate from dogs and cats. First time reptile owners can attest to the differences – crickets, not kibble – and to the calming effect these creatures have on their owners. Here’s our list of experts that have everything reptile lovers new and old need to keep their cold-blooded critters going.

Animal House, Inc.

8444 W. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa, FL 33615

(813) 882-4494

This friendly family owned store on West Hillsborough Avenue stocks a large number of reptiles and amphibians. They frequently have bearded dragons, iguanas, water dragons, ball pythons, corn snakes, rat snakes, aquatic turtles and sulcata tortoises.

Website: www.realpagessites.com/animalhouseinc/

Southeast Reptiles Exchange

4413 W. Alva Street, Tampa FL 33614

(813) 875-3126

If you are a serious collector Joe Fauci, the founder of Southeast Reptile Exchange, Inc., is a great choice for you. Joe has been involved with reptile collecting, importation, research, breeding and husbandry since 1972.

Website: www.southeastreptiles.com

Herp Hobby Shop Reptile Breeding Center

485 Douglas Rd E., Oldsmar, FL 34677

(813) 925-0041

From snakes and lizards to geckos and iguanas Herp Hobby Shop offers the largest selection of exotic reptiles and reptile supplies. They are a recognized professional reptile breeder and buy most of their reptiles breeder-direct. They also can help you sell and trade your reptiles.

Website: www.reptilebreedingcenter.com

White Hot Dragons‎

6880 66th Street North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

(727) 422-4457

White Hot Dragons‎

6880 66th Street North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

(727) 422-4457

White Hot Dragons is a bearded dragon specialty store. They breed their dragons for the rich colors sought after by breeders and collectors. They sell lighting, tanks, cage furniture, and food for the dragons.

Website: www.whitehotdragons.com

Pets Unlimited

1888 Drew St., Clearwater, FL 33765

(727) 442-2197

Pets Unlimited is a family owned business and very helpful to first time reptile owners. They carry all the little extras that will help you set up the best environment for your new cold-blooded family member. They are also a full line pet store.

Website: www.petsunlimitedfl.com

If we missed your favorite reptile store let us know in the comment section below. CBS Tampa values your opinions and comments.