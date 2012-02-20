Rays Spring Training Swings Into Full Gear With Public Workouts

By Barbara Ann Kelley, CBSTampa.com February 20, 2012 1:54 PM
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CBS Tampa) – The Tampa Bay Rays pitcher and catchers reported to Port Charlotte Sport Camp on Monday for spring training.

2012 is the fourth year the Rays have housed the team’s training camp in this small community south of St. Petersburg.

The Rays will hold their first workout starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 21. After Tuesday’s workout the start time will begin at 9:30 a.m., including the first full-squad workout on Sunday, February 26. For all Spring Training workouts, admission and parking are free.

The Rays first spring training game will be at 1:05 p.m. March 3 in Fort Myers against the Twins. Their first home game in Port Charlotte will be the next day also against the Twins.

The Rays open the regular season at home April 6 against the Yankees.

The Rays’ spring home schedule includes 16 games at Charlotte Sports Park. For tickets to spring training games and other information go to this link.

