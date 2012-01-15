Tampa Bay’s Best Dog Beaches and Parks

Tampa has more pet friendly wide open spaces than you realize. Here is a list of the best beaches and parks that are perfect for active dogs and their owners.

Logan Gate Dog Park

7374 Monterey Blvd.

Tampa, FL 33625

(813) 635-3500

This park is fairly new and located in Citrus Park/Carrollwood area. It’s 5 acres of dog play area with a 6 foot chain link fence and double gated entries. There are two separate play spaces: one for small dogs, the other for large dogs. There also are water fountains for dogs and their owners, picnic tables, shelters, dog washes, a hitching post, and doggie mitt receptacles.

Website: www.hillsboroughcounty.org

West Park Dog Park

6402 North Occident Street

Tampa, FL 33614

(813) 635-3500

This was Hillsborough Counties first dog park. It is conveniently located in the western part of the county close to Tampa International Airport. It’s 5 acres of dog play heaven, with a 6 foot chain link fence and double gated entries. There are two separate play spaces; one for small dogs, and the other for large dogs. There are water fountains for dogs and their owners to refresh themselves, picnic tables, shelters, dog washes, a hitching post, and doggie mitt receptacles. This park has shade trees, a children’s playground, and baseball fields. This is a great park for the entire family to enjoy time outside with their favorite pooch.

Website: www.hillsboroughcounty.org

Davis Islands Dog Park and Beach

1002 Stern Ave.

Tampa, FL 33606

Dogs are allowed to play off-leash in a designated area of this park that has a fenced-in beach as well. It’s located on Tampa’s Davis Islands on Severn Avenue. This park has two separate areas: one dry area and one beach area with 200 ft of fenced in waterfront. These parks have water a spigot to get drinking water that you can also use for rinsing. There also is a fenced in park with some benches, sitting logs, a sandy beach, and of course the water that your pet will love to run and play off lease in.

Website: www.tampagov.net

Al Lopez Dog Park

4810 North Himes Avenue

Tampa, FL 33614

(813) 274-8615

Al Lopez park is a massive Tampa urban playground for adults and children near the Raymond James Football Stadium. Dogs of Tampa and their owners can escape urban stresses together at the Al Lopez dog park. Your pet is welcome to join you on-leash as you explore this massive park, or off-leash in one of the two fenced dog parks. The Al Lopez Dog Park includes a separate small dog area, as well as one for larger dogs. Both areas are nicely shaded and surrounded by a 4-foot fence with double-gated entry, disposal waste bags, trash cans, benches and tables.

Website: www.tampagov.net

Giddens Dog Park

5209 N 12th St

Tampa, FL

This is a small off-leash dog park that makes for a wonderful shady spot to bring your dog on a hot day. Includes benches and grassy areas. This park is better for smaller dogs. There is water and it is nicely maintained by the city of Tampa.

Website: www.tampagov.net

Picnic Island Beach Dog Park

7404 Picnic Island Boulevard

Tampa, FL 33616

(813) 274-8117

Picnic Island Park, located in Port Tampa, has incredible views of the city. It encompasses 7.8 acres of sandy beach access. You can enjoy a day in the sun on the beach, go canoeing, picnicking, fishing from the pier or escape and explore Picnic Island Bayou. There is something for everyone at Picnic Island Beach. Dogs are welcome to play off-leash on the beach at this park. Just be careful as the area is not fully fenced so if your pet isn’t voice trained you may have issues. There is a children’s play area as well, with water for both dogs and humans.

Website: www.tampagov.net

Fort De Soto Park Dog Beach and Park

3500 Pinellas Bayway S.

Tierra Verde 33715

Park Office (727) 552-1862

Automated Information Message: (727) 582-2267

Fort De Soto has the only Southern Pinellas dog park where dogs are allowed off lease on the beach. The Paw Playground area is where dogs can play unleashed. They can also run unleashed inside the fenced areas. Pooch-friendly amenities — drinking fountains for pets and owners, plastic bags for dog waste clean-up and doggie showers. There are 3 fire hydrants (mailman, dog catcher and park ranger)and a 3-acre fenced area where dogs roam unleashed. Open daily from 7:00 A.M. – sunset.

Website: www.fortdesoto.com

Dunedin Dog Beach

Honeymoon Island Pet Beach

#1 Causeway Blvd.

Dunedin, FL 34698

727-469-5942

Dogs are allowed in designated areas such as the pet beach on the southern tip of the island and on the nature trail. Pets must be on a 6 foot hand-held leash at all times while in these areas. The water has shallow areas that’s crystal clear and refreshing for both you and Fido. There is a Dog wash area as well. Fees: $8 /car 2-8 occupants or $4 single occupant. Operating Hours: 8am until sundown.

Website: www.floridastateparks.org

