Tampa Bay’s Best Brewpub Restaurants

If you are looking for fresh craft beer and great food then keep reading. Here is of list of the best restaurants that also brew their own beer.

Florida is rather light on Brewpubs that are full service restaurants with a lively bar atmosphere. It is surprising that an area the size and population of Tampa Bay has only two that stand out. Luckily there is a choice on each side of the bay.

Here is our a list of eat in restaurant brewpubs with popular bars in them.

Tampa Bay Brewing Company

1600 East 8th Ave

Plaza level of Centro Ybor

Ybor City, Tampa (813) 247-1422

Weekdays: 11am to 11pm

Fri, Sat: 11am to midnight.

Sunday: Noon to 11pm

Located in Ybor City, Tampa Bay Brewing Company has nine house beers on tap and throughout the year they brew up to 18 seasonal beers. The on-site brewery is equipped to produce up to twelve tap beers and several cask-conditioned ales.

With all their homemade Brews it’s only natural that the beer would end up in the entrees. Try the beer made Iron Rat Stout Crab Cakes, Stout N Honey Glazed Atlantic Salmon, or Jalapeno Beer Cheese Soup. How about their famous Brew House Cider Wings, a full pound of tender but juicy chicken wings made with their Red Eye Ale cider wing sauce.

Dunedin Brewery

937 Douglas Avenue

Dunedin, FL 34698-4945

(727) 736-0606

Dunedin Brewery is Florida’s oldest Microbrewery and they have not only great homemade brews, but also the best kick-back hangout scene in the bay area. It’s basically a brewery in a big garage! They usually have live music on a little stage set up nearly every night. Check their website for a list of local, regional and sometimes national acts performing.

Dunedin Brewery has 9 year-round brews and 7 limited release brews on tap to choose from. I enjoyed their Red Ale while my date chilled out with the Flashlight Lager.

Tours of the brewery are available Thursday, Friday, & Saturday at 5pm. $5 includes tour, a logo-ed glass, and samples of beer.

There are two other Breweries but they don’t serve food or have live music. They both brew their own beer and have tasting rooms with snacks. Both are in Tampa.

Yuengling Brewing, at 11111 North 30th Street, Tampa. They have a gift shop and give tours. For more information call (813) 971-8581.

Cigar City Brewing, at 3924 West Spruce Street. For more information on their tasting room call (813) 348-6363, ext 206.