Used Car Dealer Becomes a Horse Trader

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (CBS Tampa) With the economy in troubled times, car dealers are having to adjust their way of doing business, including trade-ins.

Park Auto Mall Preowned Car And Truck Superstore in Pinellas Park is taking car trade-ins to the next level in today’s cash poor times.

When this used car dealership says “Whether it rolls, floats or flies we will take it on trade,” they can now can add anything that gallops to the phrase.

Recently a woman with no cash came to Park Auto Mall needing a used van for her large family. The only thing of value she had to trade was a horse. The woman and her family now have a van and the horse has new owners thanks to the unique and non-conventional way Park Auto Mall sells used cars.

When they say they will make a trade with anything of value they not only mean it, they prove it. The growing list of items that they have taken in place of cash for a trade include a mobile home, signed baseballs, artwork, an airplane, jewelry and now most recently a horse.