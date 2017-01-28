Drinking Coffee May Help You Live Longer, Study Finds
Coffee boasts short term energy gains, that's the crux of why most drink it. But now studies...
Confrontation Near Parade Route Escalates, Pepper Spray...
Protesters registered their rage against the new president Friday in a chaotic confrontation...
Smashed Windows, Chaotic Confrontation Near...
Police deployed pepper spray in a chaotic confrontation blocks from Donald...
The Latest: Chants of 'This is What Democracy Looks...
The Latest on Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States.
Video of Giant Alligator Draws Crowds to Florida...
Video of a massive alligator caught walking through a Florida nature reserve in front of...
As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network. At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.
Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.
If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com
Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards