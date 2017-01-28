News

Keidel: Big Ben, Bell And Brown RollThe Steelers' offense overwhelmed the Dolphins in the NFL Wild Card round, as Roethlisberger, Brown and Bell lived up to the hype.
The Latest: Trump Predicts Cabinet Picks Will Be ConfirmedPresident-elect Donald Trump predicts all of his Cabinet picks will win Senate confirmation.
The Latest: Airport Shooting Suspect Makes Court AppearanceThe Iraq war veteran accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding six at a crowded Florida airport baggage claim briefly appeared in federal court...
7 People Arrested While Feeding Homeless in TampaTampa police say they arrested seven people from a group that was serving food to the homeless without a permit.
Police: Argument Between Roommates Leads to ShootingTwo people have been charged after police say a dispute between roommates led to a shooting inside a home, injuring one man.
Police: Robber Fires Shot in McDonald's While Customers DineA man in Florida is facing charges after police say he held up a McDonald's restaurant while customers were inside eating over the weekend.

Gasparilla 2017: Invasion, Pirates, Parade & Parking By The NumbersAs the January 28th, 2017 Gasparilla Pirate Festival nears, the pirates are preparing for one crazy invasion. Here is a look at this year's festival by the numbers.
Best Christmas Tree Cutting Experiences In The Tampa Bay AreaSome of the best Christmas tree cutting experiences can be found in the Tampa Bay area.
Best Holiday Volunteer Opportunities for the Family in Tampa BayGet the family together to make a difference in the Tampa Bay community this holiday season.
Outdoor Activities in Tampa BayOur Bay area cities are full of activities for family outings, friendly meet ups or romantic date nights. Explore the list below and get outside to start enjoying this time of the year!
Best Bistros In Tampa BayBistros have their roots in Paris, where chefs served small, simple meals at a moderate price. Bistros now encompass all types of cuisine, from Chinese to Italian to vegan fare. Here is a sampling of some of the best bistros in Tampa Bay.
Best Hookah Bars In Tampa BayAdults of any age can enjoy these local hookah bars in Tampa Bay.

UnitedHealth Buying Surgical Care for $2.3 BillionUnitedHealth Group is buying surgical center operator Surgical Care Affiliates for about $2.3 billion in a cash-and-stock deal that will add to its outpatient holdings.
Diet Res-Illusions: Tips From the Pros On How to Lose WeightWe make 'em, we break 'em. New Year's diet resolutions fall like needles on Christmas trees as January goes on. Genes can work against us. Metabolism, too. But a food behavior researcher has tested a bunch of little ways to tip the scale toward success.
Mumps Outbreak Strikes Marshallese Population in ArkansasHealth officials say an outbreak of mumps has particularly hit a community of Marshall Islanders in northwest Arkansas.
Study Finds And Quantifies Pokemon GO's Positive Fitness BenefitsA recent study has quantified Pokemon GO's positive impact in how many extra steps it's caused American's to take.
Hand, Foot, & Mouth Disease is on the RiseHand, foot, and mouth disease, or HFMD, is a contagious illness that is caused by different viruses.
Study Finds Men More At Risk Of Overeating During HolidaysA study explains the mental side of why men try to out-eat friends and loved ones, even if it's subconscious.

How To Get Through Airport Security As Quickly As PossibleWith more people flying than ever before, it’s not surprising to see reports of long lines of people waiting in airport security lines...

