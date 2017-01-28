News

Chance the Rapper Models "Thank You Obama" Clothing LineChance the Rapper is modeling a clothing line based on a fellow famous Chicagoan, former President Barack Obama.
4-Year-Old Somali Girl Reunited with Mom in MinnesotaA 4-year-old Somali girl whose long-awaited reunion with her mother was put on hold this week due to President Donald Trump's travel ban is back with her family in Minnesota.
Hooters To Open 'Hoots' Including Male ServersHooters is expanding again and is opening another restaurant called "Hoots" that will include male servers.
Keidel: Will Offense Or Defense Win Super Bowl LI?The Falcons and Patriots both feature dominant offenses. Stopping them might be the key to winning Super Bowl LI.
If You Need To Renew Your Passport, It's Time To Do It ASAPIf you're traveling abroad anytime soon and your passport is set to expire within a year, you should renew it sooner rather than later.
High Schools Could Soon Require Student CPR CertificationEvery high school student in South Dakota could soon be required to become certified in CPR.

Gasparilla 2017: Invasion, Pirates, Parade & Parking By The NumbersAs the January 28th, 2017 Gasparilla Pirate Festival nears, the pirates are preparing for one crazy invasion. Here is a look at this year's festival by the numbers.
UnitedHealth Buying Surgical Care for $2.3 BillionUnitedHealth Group is buying surgical center operator Surgical Care Affiliates for about $2.3 billion in a cash-and-stock deal that will add to its outpatient holdings.
Diet Res-Illusions: Tips From the Pros On How to Lose WeightWe make 'em, we break 'em. New Year's diet resolutions fall like needles on Christmas trees as January goes on. Genes can work against us. Metabolism, too. But a food behavior researcher has tested a bunch of little ways to tip the scale toward success.
Mumps Outbreak Strikes Marshallese Population in ArkansasHealth officials say an outbreak of mumps has particularly hit a community of Marshall Islanders in northwest Arkansas.
Study Finds And Quantifies Pokemon GO's Positive Fitness BenefitsA recent study has quantified Pokemon GO's positive impact in how many extra steps it's caused American's to take.
Hand, Foot, & Mouth Disease is on the RiseHand, foot, and mouth disease, or HFMD, is a contagious illness that is caused by different viruses.
Study Finds Men More At Risk Of Overeating During HolidaysA study explains the mental side of why men try to out-eat friends and loved ones, even if it's subconscious.

