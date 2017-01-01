After Dead Birds Arrive in Mail, Woman Gets Living CanariesThe carnage of broken wings and dead canaries that arrived in an Alabama woman's mail have been replaced by the cheerful chirps of brand new birds — live ones.

Best Places To See New Year's Eve Fireworks In Tampa BayFew things are quite as exciting as a fireworks show. Check out some of these amazing New Year's Eve fireworks shows in Tampa Bay.

College in Canada? After Trump's Win, More in US Consider ItFor some college-bound students distressed by the election of Donald Trump, Canada is calling.

5 College Basketball Players Who Could Become Household Names In MarchCome March, these players could become household names you'll want to be familiar with.

Diver Stung by Venomous Lionfish Off Florida is HospitalizedAuthorities say a diver is recovering in the hospital after being stung by a venomous lionfish off Florida's Atlantic coast near Boca Raton.

Volcano in Alaska Aleutian Islands Erupts AgainA volcano on a remote island in Alaska's Aleutian chain has erupted again, prompting an aviation alert.