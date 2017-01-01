News

After Dead Birds Arrive in Mail, Woman Gets Living CanariesThe carnage of broken wings and dead canaries that arrived in an Alabama woman's mail have been replaced by the cheerful chirps of brand new birds — live ones.
Best Places To See New Year's Eve Fireworks In Tampa BayFew things are quite as exciting as a fireworks show. Check out some of these amazing New Year's Eve fireworks shows in Tampa Bay.
College in Canada? After Trump's Win, More in US Consider ItFor some college-bound students distressed by the election of Donald Trump, Canada is calling.
5 College Basketball Players Who Could Become Household Names In MarchCome March, these players could become household names you'll want to be familiar with.
Diver Stung by Venomous Lionfish Off Florida is HospitalizedAuthorities say a diver is recovering in the hospital after being stung by a venomous lionfish off Florida's Atlantic coast near Boca Raton.
Volcano in Alaska Aleutian Islands Erupts AgainA volcano on a remote island in Alaska's Aleutian chain has erupted again, prompting an aviation alert.

Eat.See.Play

Best Christmas Tree Cutting Experiences In The Tampa Bay AreaSome of the best Christmas tree cutting experiences can be found in the Tampa Bay area.
Best Holiday Volunteer Opportunities for the Family in Tampa BayGet the family together to make a difference in the Tampa Bay community this holiday season.
Outdoor Activities in Tampa BayOur Bay area cities are full of activities for family outings, friendly meet ups or romantic date nights. Explore the list below and get outside to start enjoying this time of the year!
Best Bistros In Tampa BayBistros have their roots in Paris, where chefs served small, simple meals at a moderate price. Bistros now encompass all types of cuisine, from Chinese to Italian to vegan fare. Here is a sampling of some of the best bistros in Tampa Bay.
Best Hookah Bars In Tampa BayAdults of any age can enjoy these local hookah bars in Tampa Bay.
Best Bars With History In Tampa BayIf looking to whet your whistle with a history lesson, check out these Tampa Bay bars.

Health

Mumps Outbreak Strikes Marshallese Population in ArkansasHealth officials say an outbreak of mumps has particularly hit a community of Marshall Islanders in northwest Arkansas.
Study Finds And Quantifies Pokemon GO's Positive Fitness BenefitsA recent study has quantified Pokemon GO's positive impact in how many extra steps it's caused American's to take.
Hand, Foot, & Mouth Disease is on the RiseHand, foot, and mouth disease, or HFMD, is a contagious illness that is caused by different viruses.
Study Finds Men More At Risk Of Overeating During HolidaysA study explains the mental side of why men try to out-eat friends and loved ones, even if it's subconscious.
Knox Medical Authorized to Distribute Medical Pot in FloridaKnox Medical is the fourth organization to receive authorization to distribute low-THC medical marijuana in the state of Florida.
A Pair of Sydney Teenagers Recreate Martin Shkreli's Drug for $2Students at Sydney Grammar School, Australia have found a cheap way to create the active ingredient of anti-parasitic and immune system-supporting drug Daraprim.

More From CBS Tampa

How To Get Through Airport Security As Quickly As PossibleWith more people flying than ever before, it’s not surprising to see reports of long lines of people waiting in airport security lines...

