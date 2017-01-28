News

Keidel: Ranking Bill Belichick Among Great NFL CoachesPatriots head coach, Bill Belichick, may be the greatest coach in NFL history, especially given this era of parity and free agency.
List of Major Sports League's Franchise RelocationsA year after the Rams returned to Los Angeles, the Chargers announced they'll be joining them in L.A. and the Raiders sought permission to move to Las Vegas.
Raiders Propose $1 Annual Rent for New Vegas StadiumThe Oakland Raiders are proposing a lease for a new $1.9 billion domed stadium in Las Vegas that would have the team pay $1 a year in rent.
Trump Voters Thrilled with Promised Action on Border WallPresident Donald Trump's announcement that he is taking steps toward building a U.S.-Mexico border wall was welcome news for voters who say they're glad he is following through on one of his biggest campaign promises.
Neil Young to Induct Pearl Jam into Rock HallPearl Jam will be inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by frequent collaborator and rock legend Neil Young this spring.
The Latest: VP Mike Pence Supports Abortion OpponentsThe Latest on the March for Life in Washington, D.C., by opponents of abortion.

Gasparilla 2017: Invasion, Pirates, Parade & Parking By The NumbersAs the January 28th, 2017 Gasparilla Pirate Festival nears, the pirates are preparing for one crazy invasion. Here is a look at this year's festival by the numbers.
Best Christmas Tree Cutting Experiences In The Tampa Bay AreaSome of the best Christmas tree cutting experiences can be found in the Tampa Bay area.
Best Holiday Volunteer Opportunities for the Family in Tampa BayGet the family together to make a difference in the Tampa Bay community this holiday season.
Outdoor Activities in Tampa BayOur Bay area cities are full of activities for family outings, friendly meet ups or romantic date nights. Explore the list below and get outside to start enjoying this time of the year!
Best Bistros In Tampa BayBistros have their roots in Paris, where chefs served small, simple meals at a moderate price. Bistros now encompass all types of cuisine, from Chinese to Italian to vegan fare. Here is a sampling of some of the best bistros in Tampa Bay.
Best Hookah Bars In Tampa BayAdults of any age can enjoy these local hookah bars in Tampa Bay.

UnitedHealth Buying Surgical Care for $2.3 BillionUnitedHealth Group is buying surgical center operator Surgical Care Affiliates for about $2.3 billion in a cash-and-stock deal that will add to its outpatient holdings.
Diet Res-Illusions: Tips From the Pros On How to Lose WeightWe make 'em, we break 'em. New Year's diet resolutions fall like needles on Christmas trees as January goes on. Genes can work against us. Metabolism, too. But a food behavior researcher has tested a bunch of little ways to tip the scale toward success.
Mumps Outbreak Strikes Marshallese Population in ArkansasHealth officials say an outbreak of mumps has particularly hit a community of Marshall Islanders in northwest Arkansas.
Study Finds And Quantifies Pokemon GO's Positive Fitness BenefitsA recent study has quantified Pokemon GO's positive impact in how many extra steps it's caused American's to take.
Hand, Foot, & Mouth Disease is on the RiseHand, foot, and mouth disease, or HFMD, is a contagious illness that is caused by different viruses.
Study Finds Men More At Risk Of Overeating During HolidaysA study explains the mental side of why men try to out-eat friends and loved ones, even if it's subconscious.

